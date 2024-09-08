Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 120,183 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 275,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $32.36 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.