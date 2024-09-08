Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,371 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

