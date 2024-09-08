Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

