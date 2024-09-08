Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

