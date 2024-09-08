Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
