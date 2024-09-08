Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its stake in American Express by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 718 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

