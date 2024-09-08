Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $116.17 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

