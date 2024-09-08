Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.31% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,200,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,049,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

