Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,615 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of FS KKR Capital worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

FSK opened at $20.01 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.