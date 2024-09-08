Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.59 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 801,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pfizer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 50,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 208,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.56 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

