Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.02 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 125,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,485,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.65. The firm has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.