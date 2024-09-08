Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 451,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

FV opened at $53.27 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

