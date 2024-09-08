Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.