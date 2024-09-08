Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 28,840 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 659,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,234,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.