Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 32,133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $184.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $189.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

