Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 58,327 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,327 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.74% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.33 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.