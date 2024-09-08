Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

