Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.7 %
PRVA opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.11.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.