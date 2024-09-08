Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRVA opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

