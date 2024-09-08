PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.36 and last traded at $73.36. Approximately 79,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 589,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

Specifically, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,376,000 after buying an additional 109,694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

