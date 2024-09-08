Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $111,190.82 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

