Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $345.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $347.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.