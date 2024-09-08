Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

