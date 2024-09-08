PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $689,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.