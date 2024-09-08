Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Lowered by Zacks Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.