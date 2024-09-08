Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lowered by Sidoti Csr

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assertio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 261.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASRT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 285,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Assertio by 16.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

