Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lowered by Sidoti Csr

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assertio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 261.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASRT
Assertio Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ASRT opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 285,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Assertio by 16.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Assertio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.