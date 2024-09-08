Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised by Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

