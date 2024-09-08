Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on CURV

Torrid Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.