Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Issued By HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.59 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 million, a P/E ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,095,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

