Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

PMZ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

