Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Hologic, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after acquiring an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

