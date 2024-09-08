Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Zacks Research

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,904,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $67,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $703,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

