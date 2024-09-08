Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Issued By Zacks Research

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.33. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $8.29 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $596.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $549.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $558.98 and its 200-day moving average is $515.11. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $61,519,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 6,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

