Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut by William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $104.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,108,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

