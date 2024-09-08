Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $30.00. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 375,967 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

