RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.57

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 6680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 208.03 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares in the company, valued at $76,501,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,330 shares of company stock worth $5,874,652. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $23,073,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,011,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,626,000 after buying an additional 515,342 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $20,273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after buying an additional 345,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

