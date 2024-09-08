Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Range Resources stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

