Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

