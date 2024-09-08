reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) & Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Head-To-Head Comparison

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Kennedy-Wilson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $321,095.00 181.93 N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $552.30 million 2.74 -$303.80 million ($1.97) -5.59

reAlpha Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kennedy-Wilson.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for reAlpha Tech and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.71%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -1,259.42% -11.94% -10.65% Kennedy-Wilson -59.78% -13.90% -1.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats reAlpha Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

