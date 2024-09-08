Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 767,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,942,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,650,688.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
