Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 67,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,396,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

