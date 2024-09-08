Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $6.24 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $92,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,082 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

