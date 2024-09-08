Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Reduced by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,255,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Stock Up 0.7 %

RELX stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

