Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sprinklr in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.71 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

