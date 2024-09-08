Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.76). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Report on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.31 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.