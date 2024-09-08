Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $687.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after buying an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 823,658 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

