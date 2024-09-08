RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.15.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
