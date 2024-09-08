Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,150 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.04. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.59 and a 1-year high of $223.15. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

