Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $113.03 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

