Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Encompass Health worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.9 %

EHC stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

