Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $27,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $152.11 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

